Making opera accessible to the masses, The Opera Boys are at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

The group are four leading men from London’s West End who combine to perform opera to pop and everything in between and performed with the likes of Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

They are at the Majestic on Saturday, April 15,

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com