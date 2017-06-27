The Moods live in Sheffield this week

Manchester nine-piece The Moods have a date at West Street Live in Sheffield this week.

The Moods are Manchester’s premier electro hip-hop reggae outfit, unifying rap, brass and beats with the intention of making you think as much as dance.

Born out of a musical experiment in Manchester’s Boomshack Studios in early 2014, The Moods quickly gathered members and honed their own sound which soon attracted the attention of radio stations and music journalists.

Two of the band’s tracks have been chosen for the soundtrack of new UK feature film Strangeways Here We Come and their album Missing Peace is out this autumn.

Their Sheffield gig is on Thursday, June 29, supporting KOG and entry is free.