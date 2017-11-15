The MOB is celebrating its 25th birthday

Retford theatre group The MOB is staging a special concert at the Majestic Theatre in the town this weekend.

Celebrating 25 years of performing the Mini Operatic Bunch – MOB – will be presenting the special concert MOB’s Musical Memories, featuring favourite moments from the shows they have done down the years, plus members old and new and some special guests too.

The show is on Sunday, November 19 and tickets are on http://bit.ly/1coU3TT