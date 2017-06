Worksop band The Lost Days are live at The Frog this weekend.

The band is back on home turf having recently put pen to paper and signed with Sound House Records.

Their hard-rock sound has taken the music scene by storm with their original tracks, playing venues such as Corporation and O2 Academy in Sheffield.

The band released their debut EP, Where We Began, last year, reaching international airwaves with their single Feed My Fire.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2rkjGkD