Worksop band The Lost Days are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend

The band are an original hard rock outfit whose setlist includes material from the likes of Metallica, Motley Crue, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters and AC/DC as well as original material.

The band signed a deal with Sound House Records earlier this month.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, April 16 at 9pm and entry is £4.