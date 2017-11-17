The Human League announce Sheffield date for 2018

The Human League have confirmed they will return to the FlyDSA Sheffield Arena next year to play the venue’s Steel Hall on their Red Live tour.

The gig will take place on December 7, 2018 and special guests will be Midge Ure’s band Electronica.

Tickets, priced £45.56, £53.76 and £84, will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday, November 22nd November on 0114 2565656, www.flydsaarena.co.uk or in person from the arena box office.