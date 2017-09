Celebrate the iconic music of the late David Bowie in Starman - The David Bowie Story in Retford this week.

The show features the star’s greatest hits, including Heroes, Jean Genie, Fame, Space Oddity, Life On Mars, Starman, Let’s Dance and Ashes To Ashes.

It is at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, September 8.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT