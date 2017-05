Recently signed to Warner Bros and playlisted by BBC Radio 1 Introducing, Ten Tonnes – aka Ethan Barnett – will be part of the line-up for Dot To Dot in Nottingham this month.

His new track, Silver Heat, is from the forthcoming EP Born To Lose, which is out on June 9 and available to pre-order now at http://bit.ly/2quLPZv

Tickets for Dot To Dot are available at http://bit.ly/2pn4Ywp