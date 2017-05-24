Ten awesome things to do this bank holiday weekend

Attractions galore are in store for families in Nottinghamhire over this long weekend.

Here are our top choices:

1. Wellow Maypole Celebrations: May 29

There will be live music and entertainment throughout the afternoon from midday onwards. This year the main attraction will be displays by Mountgrace Gun Dogs, demonstrating the skill and talent of their animals. Live music will be provided by local band Acorn Roots. Another first this year, in keeping with Wellow’s rural roots, will be a static display of vintage tractors. The village green will be packed with crafts, stalls, games and rides, including children’s swingboats. Punch and Judy will also be keeping the young ones amused. Delicious cream teas and home made cakes will be on offer in the village hall, as well as hot food on the green.

Details: www.thingstodoinnottinghamshire.co.uk/

2. Become A Superhero for the Day, Wollaton Hall, Nottingham: May 27-June 2

Invent your own Superhero comic and and make hero masks and badges! Enjoy the Superhero trail around the Hall too.

Details: Call 0115 8763100.

3. Wheeee! International Children’s Theatre and Dance Festival, Lakeside, Nottingham: May 29 to June 4

This key event in the regional arts calendar is eagerly anticipated by families across the county. This year’s attractions include Horse & Bamboo, Cas Public, M6 Theatre Company and of course the return of the Architects of Air luminarium!

More than 40,000 children and parents have enjoyed performances by top companies from Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Québec and from across the UK since the festival was founded in 2005.

Details: Visit www.lakesidearts.org.uk or call 0115 846 7777

4. Simple Minds Acoustic Live. Nottingham Royal Concert Hall: May 26

To mark the release of their latest album, the band is taking to the road to perform a career-spanning collection of songs acoustically for the first time.

Details: Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

5. Adam Ant, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall: May 29

The Dandy Highwayman brings his Anthems: The Hits Tour to the area.

It showcase Adam’s impressive back catalogue of hit singles, B-sides and personal favourites.

Support act at the gig is the Glam Skanks.

Details: Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

6. Shirley Valentine, Nottingham Theatre Royal: until May 27

Jodie Prenger stars in this revival of Willy Russell’s much-loved play, famously filmed in 1989.

Details: Visit www.trch.co.uk or cal 0115 9895555.

7. Kings Clipstone Brewery Music, Beer and Cider Festival: May 26-29

Three days of live entertaiment will feature She Roks, Zepplins, Shanks Pony and Three Wise Men. There will be more than 30 real ales, traditional ciders, a Prosecco and fruit wine bar.

Details: www.kingsclipstonebrewery.co.uk

8. Great Food and Drink Festival, Nottingham Castle: May 27-29

The picturesque castle grounds host this popular festival for the third time. There will be entertainment for all the family every day with live music in the band stand.

Details: www.greatfoodanddrinkfestivals.co.uk/nottingham-castle

9. Fairy Tale Trials, National Justice Musuem, Nottingham: May 29-June 2

Take part in a fun fairy tale courtroom workshop which puts fairy tale characters on trial. Is Cinderella’s stepmother really very wicked? Did the wolf really blow down the homes of the three little pigs? And was Humpty Dumpty’s fall off the wall down to gross negligence? In these fun family friendly courtroom workshops, you will take on the roles and characters in a courtroom and put your favourite fairy tale characters on trial!

Details: Visit www.nationaljusticemuseum.org.uk or call 0115 952 0555.

10. A Chance to Dance, Mansfield Palace Theatre: May 27 and 28

Pupils from Sarah Adamson School of Dance will be airing their talents in this showcase.

Details: www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or call 01623 633133.