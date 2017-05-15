Teenage Dirtbags Wheatus live in Nottingham

Wheatus are live at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham this weekend.

The band who gave the world Teenage Dirtbag are back for a huge UK and Irish tour.

Their famous ode-to-adolescence seems timeless.

It certainly amazed frontman Brendan B Brown when they played with Busted last year and Busted’s young fans all sang along to the song.

The song will feature in this new tour, along with other favourites and possibly material from their, as yet, unfinished seventh album.

Their Rescue Rooms gig is on Sunday, May 21.

Tickets are available at www.rescuerooms.com