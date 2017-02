Take That tribute band Re-Take That are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

Starring Paul Waite as Gary Barlow and Peter Owen as Robbie Williams, this popular show continues to bring the magic of Take That to audiences across the UK.

The night also features Robbie Williams tribute act Rob B Williams.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, February 10.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com