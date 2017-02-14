Search

T.Rextasy are bringing the best of Marc Bolan to Retford

T.Rextasy are live in Retford this weekend. Picture: Cosmic Exposure

T.Rextasy are live in Retford this weekend. Picture: Cosmic Exposure

0
Have your say

Marc Bolan and T.Rex tribute band T.Rextasy are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Component:1.8378842.1486587044, , ,$mergedBody