The Swinging Blue Jeans are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Formed in Liverpool in 1961 as The Bluegenes, The Swinging Blue Jeans were part of the Merseybeat era,

They had their own Tuesday Guest Night’ while they were resident band at the Cavern

One of the first bands they invited as their guests was The Beatles.

The show is on Saturday, January 21 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com