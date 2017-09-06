Swing back to the 60’s in hit tribute show

The Counterfeit Sixties show is live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Re-live the sounds of the swinging sixties in a tribute show that brings alive the magic of the decade.

Featuring hits from more than 20 major bands of the decade, the show encompasses everything from that period, from the clothes that were worn, to flashbacks from television history.

The show is at the Majestic on Saturday, September 9.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT