Swedish thriller Modus is out on DVD and Blu-ray

A Swedish detective thriller has been released on DVD and Blu-ray following its success on British television.

Two episodes of Modus were screened on BBC4 in the autumn and became the station’s number one show of the week.

The thriller follows criminal psychologist and ex-FBI profiler Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman) as she finds herself and her autistic daughter drawn into an investigation surrounding deaths in Stockholm.

Modus was written by the three time Emmy Award-winning screenwriting duo Mai Brostrøm and Peter Thorsboe and is based on the novels of author Anne Holt. After its success in Sweden, Modus has been commissioned for a second season.