Steel Panther tribute Surreal Panther are blasting back into Worksop this weekend.

Hailed as Europe’s top Steel Panther tribute, they will play a night of high-octane heavy metal music straight from the 80’s.

A huge hit last time they came to Worksop, they are live at The Frog on Saturday, November4.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2ySKaOL