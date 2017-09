The Jazz Steps series returns to Worksop library next with a performance by Stuart McCallum.

Stuart will play new versions of well-know jazz standards and some of his own compositions.

The concert is on Tuesday, September 19 at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 535353 or www.inspireculture.org.uk

A licensed bar will be available (under-18s must be accompanied by an adult).