Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole brings his new show All Night Long to Nottingham next week.

All Night Long will see Brendan hosting another spectacular production featuring his guest dancers, singers and 14-piece band live on stage with beautiful lighting, amazing special effects and top-class choreography.

The show is at the Theatre Royal on Monday, March 6.

Ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk