Have your say

Lance Ellington, one of the singers on Strictly Come Dancing, brings his show Lance Ellington Sings Broadway to the Majestic Theatre in Retford next month.

Show goers will hear tales from the set of Strictly and songs from shows like Guys and Dolls, Les Miserables, South Pacific and more.

He is at the Majestic on September 28.

Tickets are available now athttp://bit.ly/1coU3TT