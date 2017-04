Steve Shanyaski and Hayley Ellis head the bill for the latest instalment of the comedy club at Cast in Donacaster.

Steve Shanyaski has appeared on The Royal Variety Performance, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and Comedy Store Presents.

Hayley Ellis, who has written for Russell Howard’s Good News and Radio 4’s Newsjack.

Compere for the evening is Elliot J Huntley.

The club is open on Friday, April 14, tickets are available on 01302 303959.