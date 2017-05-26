Steptoe & Son is coming to the Worksop stage

The classic comedy duo Steptoe and Son are riding into Worksop this week.

Rag and bone men Albert and Harold are father and son.

One proclaims he’s a poor old man’ while the other protests that actually he’s a dirty old man’.

Household favourites for entire generations throughout the 1960s and 1970s and still they continue to entertain audiences today.

Now, Hambledon Productions, who have brought shows like Just Like That: The Tommy Cooper Story to Worksop in the past, are bringing the pair back to stage.

Marking 55 years since the show’s first ever broadcast, this adaptation features the classic episodes Divided We Stand, Men of Letters and Come Dancing and excerpts from The Bath and Steptoe and Son - and Son!

The scripts by original BAFTA winning writers Ray Galton and Alan Simpson have been adapted by John Hewer, a West End playwright specialising in comedy.

The cast includes John Hewer (Tony Hancock in Hambledon’s Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes and Tommy Cooper in Just Like That: The Tommy Cooper Show) as Harold and Jeremy Smith, who has performed with the National Youth Theatre and the Young Vic Company) as Albert.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre on Friday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 501817.