The Big Moon have two visits to Sheffield for live gigs in the coming weeks.

The quartet are on the bill for this weekend’s Tramlines Festival and then will be back for a date at The Plug on September 29 as part of a major new UK tour.

The group has also released a live video of their current single, Cupid.

Tickets for their live gigs are available now at http://bit.ly/2ulIwoD