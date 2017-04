Off the back of supporting Swedish rockers Royal Republic, Tax The Heat are pleased to announce further UK shows to their spring tour.

And they will be at Sheffield Corporation on April 24.

Last year saw the release of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album Fed To The Lions, followed by a run of shows and festival appearances throughout UK and Europe.

And as well as this tour, they will also be playing Download Festival this summer.

Tickets are available at www.corporation.org.uk