Sheffield date for jazz star Camilla George

MOBO-nominated musician Camilla George and her band are live at The Lescar in Sheffield next month.

A saxophonist, composer and teacher, Camilla George is already an established musician on the jazz circuit.

And she her band, The Camilla George Quartet, release their debut album, Isang, on February 10.

Camilla has studied with many jazz greats including Jean Toussaint, Tony Kofi, Julian Siegel and Martin Speake.

Since 2004 she has been working with both Tomorrow’s Warriors and the Nu Civilisation Orchestra and, from 2009, the award-winning band, Jazz Jamaica.

In 2014, she formed The Camilla George Quartet with rising stars Sarah Tandy (piano), Daniel Casimir (bass) and Femi Koleoso (drums).

They are at The Lescar on February 22.

Ticket details are available on 0114 2668974.