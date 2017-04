The Amazons are live at The Plug in Sheffield next month.

The band is tipped for big things this year after featuring on all of the biggest tips for 2017 lists, including BBC Sound Poll 2017, Best Breakthrough Act at the Q Awards, MTV’s Brand New For 2017, Deezer’s Pick For 2017 and BT TV Music’s Ones To Watch 2017.

This latest tour is their biggest run of headline shows so far.

Their Plug gig is on Wednesday, April 5.

Tickets are available at http://po.st/TAFB