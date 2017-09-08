Shane Filan is spreading the love in Nottingham

Shane Filan is live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this month.

The former Westlife man is back on the road in support of his new album, Love Always.

Shane has cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife – one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades – and his own hugely successful Right Here tour last year, which saw fans pleading for another run on the road.

Shane was keen to oblige and the idea for Love Always was soon born.

“He said: Love Always, is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs.

“It’s an album I’ve wanted to make for a long time.”

Support comes from multi-platinum selling artists Guy Sebastian, the first ever Australian Idol winner in 2003.

The gig is on September 30 and tickets are available on http://bit.ly/2vHSgLR