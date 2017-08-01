Sgt Pepper is being celebrated in Sheffield

The Sheffield Sgt. Pepper Project takes place at the O2 Academy in the city later this year.

What started as a group of musicians playing The Beatles album Revolver at last year’s Tramlines, has now evolved into a 30-piece live band who will perform the whole Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in tribute to its 50th anniversary.

The show is on November 25 and tickets are available now on http://bit.ly/2bNI0Vi or http://bit.ly/2u1qcxd