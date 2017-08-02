Second theatre week is coming to the Acorn in Worksop

Theatre Week is back again at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop next week,
Theatre week is a performing arts workshop for children aged five to 12 where they can have fun discovering and developing their talents.
Working alongside top professionals, they enjoy exciting activities and perform in a production.
The second theatre week runs from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11.
Details are available at http://bit.ly/2uCicam
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.