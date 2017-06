Tickets are now on sale for Royal Blood’s gig at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in November.

The tour is in support of their new album, How Did We Get So Dark?, which is out on June 16.

The Nottingham gig is on November 25 and tickets are £22 and £33 on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2qUCzht or in person from the arena box office.