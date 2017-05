London Grammar have announced a new UK tour for the autumn following a summer of festival dates.

And they will play Nottingham’s Rock City on October 26.

The tour will follow the release of the trio’s brand new album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, on June 9.

The album is available to pre-order now at https://splash.londongrammar.com

Tour tickets are also available now at https://london-grammar-uk.myshopify.com/