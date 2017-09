The Regrettes will play The Bodega in Nottingham next month, supporting SWMRS.

The LA-based band has toured extensively throughout the past year, including shows with Taco Cat, Sleigh Bells, Peaches, Cherry Glazerr and The Frights.

Their firebrand debut album, Feel Your Feelings, Fool!, is out now.

They are in Nottingham on October 2, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2hbN0cM