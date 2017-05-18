Ricky Gervais is coming to Nottingham Arena

Ricky Gervais is bringing his new tour, Humanity, to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this autumn.

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy in 2016) Humanity is Ricky’s first stand-up tour in seven years.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek, Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven BAFTA’s.

His hit series The Office is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes.

Last year, he brought his famous character from that show, David Brent, to the big screen in David Brent: Life on the Road.

Ricky is also an award-winning stand-up comedian with four international tours to date.

His 2007 tour Fame is the fastest-selling UK stand-up tour in history.

His latest Nottingham show is on September 20.

Tickets for this new tour are £30.80 and available from 10am on Friday, May 19 on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2rha0uA or in person from the arena box office.

Please note: There is a maximum of six tickets per person and this show for over-16s only.