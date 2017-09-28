REVIEW: Tickhill Music Society is swinging in the choir

For the first concert of its 41st season, Tickhill Music Society invited the talented young players of Doncaster Youth Jazz Association (DYJA) Showband to play for them.

The players in question were aged between nine and 15, and played under the benign direction of John Ellis MBE, who has played such a large part in establishing DYJA in the music scene and in the community.

The venue was the parish church in Tickhill, which has hosted many concerts of choral and classical music in the past, but surely never an evening of swing, jazz, rock, blues, and Latin-American music.

The regular followers of the Showband, who made up about half the large audience, obviously knew what to expect.

But the first-timers in the audience were enthralled by the ability and the confidence of the young musicians, who showed no fear of taking solos, whether or not they were improvised.

The church was soon transformed into a respectful version of Ronnie Scott’s night-club, and when it was over the call was for the Showband to return as soon as possible.