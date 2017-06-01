Review: East is East is a delightful and entertaining clash of cultures

It’s now seven years since factory loudmouth Janice Battersby left the cobbled streets of Coronation Street to start a new life away from Weatherfield.

Now, actress Vicky Entwistle’s back on home ground, albeit in a different part of the Manchester area, as the equally vocal Ella Khan in a welcome and energetic revival of the award-winning comedy drama East Is East at Nottingham Playhouse.

Screenwriter Ayub Khan Din’s perceptive take on Anglo-Asian relationships in modern-day Britain, in this case Salford, was premiered on stage 21 years ago, and was followed three years later by the movie version starring Linda Bassett as Mrs Khan and the late Om Puri as the dictatorial George Khan.

The role of the Pakistani Muslim father trying to maintain old-style family values and traditions over his mixed race family of seven was played with verve and conviction by film and TV actor Kammy Darwesh.

When he wasn’t checking over the smooth running of his fish and chip shop, he was having to face the challenges of his feisty Roman Catholic wife who, while loving her husband, was just as supportive in standing up for her growing family.

The oldest, Nazir, had already the family brood, but the other six made sure there was plenty of domestic drama amid the tight-knit family.

This included the youngest, Sajit (Viraj Juneja) who was just at home in his parka and he was in the coal shed, while would-be engineer Saleem (Raj Bajaj) had secretly enrolled at a local art college where he was drawing nude women.

However, there were no secrets for the second-eldest, Abdul (Simon Rivers), and man-about-town Tariq (Omar Malik) who shared some brotherly rebellion after finding out that their father had agreed to their arranged marriages to the less-than attractive daughters of wealthy butcher Mr Shah (Rez Kabir).

Completing the family portrait were devout Maneer (Deven Modha) who seemed to share the task of making endless cups of tea with his gobby sister, Meenah (Sabrina Sandhu) served up amid the ever-present cigarette smoke of their fag-addicted mother.

Completing the line-up, and a keeper of many of the family secrets, was neighbour Auntie Annie played by talented all-rounder whose many credits range from Call the Midwife and Dalziel and Pascoe to Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Dinnerladies.

This joint production between Nottingham Playhouse and Northern Stage – directed by Suba Das and making effective use of Grace Smart’s revolving set – has already delighted Newcastle audiences, and is sure to repeat this success locally where it showing at Nottingham Playhouse until Saturday, June 10.

For further details of tickets, £10 to £32, and showtimes, please contact the Playhouse box office on 0115 9419419, or check out the website at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk