REVIEW: Dinara provided early fireworks in Tickhill

Fireworks came early at Tickhill Music Society’s latest concert night as a rapt audience was treated to a dazzling display by virtuoso pianist Dinara Klinton.

A rocketing prelude lit the fuse for a spinning fugue by Bach (arr. Busoni), played with vigour and great agility.

In contrast, the popular Beethoven’s ‘moonlight’ sonata shimmered deliciously before the final movement’s exhilarating arpeggios.

The romance of Chopin’s Barcarolle led us through a gamut of emotions – in turns reflective, playful, sombre, serene and with an assured touch throughout.

After the interval (sadly, no bonfire toffee), it was all Chopin, fittingly for this graduate of Warsaw’s Chopin competition.

The jumping-jack irregular accents of the mazurkas led to the final piece Sonata No.2, known as ‘The Funeral March’, as played at the composer’s own funeral.

The sheer beauty of the lento was one of those rare moments when an audience is held spellbound before the final thunderous presto left us all amazed and wanting more.

It was a privilege to hear this young Ukrainian pianist who let her fingers do the talking for the large audience.