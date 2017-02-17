Review: Alba Duo are a triumph in Tickhill

For Tickhill Music Society’s first concert of 2017 we were treated to the excellent flute and guitar of Samantha Pearce and Francisco Correa, who together are the Alba Duo.

The programme began with a transcription of Sonata in A, BWV1020 by JS Bach.

A sprightly Allegro was followed by an Adagio of long, sustained phrases on the flute accompanied by a waltz-like support from the guitar.

A bright and lively Allegro completed the work.

A piece in the form of a habanera by Ravel was stately and languorous, a sort of vocalise or song without words.

Next came two movements (Scherzo and Allegretto espressivo) from Gran Duo. Op. 85 by Mauro Giuliani (1781-1828).

He lived in Vienna for many years and knew Beethoven.

The first movement had a mixture of staccato passages and contrasting flowing lyricism.

The second had a bouncy melody. The first half concluded with three Columbian dances showing influences of their folk music roots.

The second half began with a sonata by Telemann originally written for oboe and harpsichord.

Its three movements were by turns lively, reflective and jaunty.

This was followed by a guitar solo from Francisco – a lullaby with a melancholy flavour, played with tender affection.

This was composed by his friend and fellow Colombian Lucas Saboya.

The next piece, Suite Buenos Aires, had four movements, the outer ones crisp, punchy and percussive with the inner two movements slow and tender.

All depicted characteristics of the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

The nightingale in love – Le Rossignol en amour by Couperin was not conspicuously bird-like but flowed gently and tunefully.

The concert finished with Paquito by Scott, a jolly, jazzy piece, a romp of pure salsa flavour.

So ended a most enjoyable evening of excellent music making thoroughly enjoyed by a large audience.