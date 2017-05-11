Reginald D Hunter is meeting some people in Nottingham

Comedy star Reginald D Hunter is live at Nottingham Playhouse this weekend.

One of the comedy world’s best-known performers is back with his new show Some People v Reginald D Hunter.

Known for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality, his work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial.

But he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on, even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

He is at the Playhouse on Sunday, May 14

Tickets are available on 0115 9419419 or http://bit.ly/2p8Vjog

Please note: This show is for over-18s only.