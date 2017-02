Described as ‘the most famous bagpipe band on the planet’ the Red Hot Chili Pipers are live at Sheffield City Hall later this year.

Combining bagpipes with attitude and drums with a Scottish accent, the Pipers are back on tour to celebrate 15 years of ‘bagrock’.

Among their highlights down the years are playing T in The Park, the BBC Proms in Hyde Park and The Rugby World Cup.

Their Sheffield date is on April 30.

Tickets are at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk