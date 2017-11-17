Recipe: Ultimate Superfood Salad

Here’s a recipe for Ultimate Superfood Salad for you to try.

This ultimate superfood salad is quick, simple and tastes great. It’s perfect for a healthy light lunch but try adding a roasted salmon fillet or chicken breast for an extra protein hit.

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

85g watercress

100g quinoa

1 pomegranate

1 ripe avocado

100g roasted sweet potato

1 small punnet alfalfa sprouts or mixed sprouts

1 clove garlic

1 head broccoli, cut into small florets

25g mixed nuts, toasted

Sea salt and black pepper

Pinch chilli flakes

Juice of 1 lime

75ml olive oil

25g chopped coriander

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C, then chop the sweet potatoes into inch cubes with the skin on. Place into a roasting tray, season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

Cook the quinoa in salted boiling water according to the packet instructions. Place the broccoli into a metal colander and set over the boiling quinoa. Cover and steam the broccoli for three minutes.

Once cooked, drain and rinse the quinoa and broccoli under cold running water. Remove the sweet potato from the oven.

Cut the pomegranate in half and squeeze the juice from one half into a large bowl. Add the olive oil, chilli flakes and lime juice, whisk together and season to taste. Add in the coriander, alfalfa, quinoa and sweet potato and toss well.

Peel the avocado, remove the stone and roughly chop. Spread the quinoa and sweet potato mixture onto a serving plate and dot the avocado over the top.

Finally, bash the second half of the pomegranate with a wooden spoon to knock the seeds out and scatter these over the plate along with the toasted nuts.

These recipes were developed by development chef Keri Astill-Frew. Keri has worked in top restaurants across the UK including a Michelin star hotel in Lancashire and a variety of fine dining restaurants and gastro-pubs in Dorset and Sussex. She is passionate about watercress, both as an ingredient and for its fantastic health benefits, and is devoted to developing new and delicious ways for you to incorporate more of it into your diet. For more information and many more recipes please visit www.thewatercresscompany.com or www.watercress.co.uk

Photo credit: Lara Jane Thorpe