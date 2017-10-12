Rate Hot Chilli Peppers and The Score to rock The Frog

Live music comes to The Frog in Worksop twice this weekend.

On Friday, October 13, Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute act the Rate Hot Chilli Peppers will be playing all the American rock favourites’ biggest hits.

Support comes from rock and pop covers band Origin.

Then on Saturday, October 14, The Score are back with the best in indie and pop ballads.

Details of both gigs are at http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N