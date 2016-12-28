Power out the old year with Mahogany Newt in Clowne

Mahogany Newt are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this week.

A power rock trio performing high energy classic rock covers, Mahogany Newt were formed back in the early 1990s.

They have since become well established in South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire as one of the top rock cover bands in the region.

The set includes a wide variety of songs including tracks by Led Zeppelin, Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Rainbow, Journey, Toto and many more.

They are live at Clowne Community Centre on Friday, December 30, at 9pm. Entry is £4 on the door.