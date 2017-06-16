Popular trio head the cast for Mother Goose in Sheffield

Benidorm star Jake Canuso, CBeebies favourite Andy Day and Sheffield panto legend Damian Williams will star in Mother Goose at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield the Christmas.

Packed full of family fun, Mother Goose will mark Damian Williams’ 10th year at the Lyceum.

Written and directed by Paul Hendy, the show is produced by the same team behind last year’s smash hit Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Best known as Mateo in the ITV comedy Benidorm, Jake Canuso will play Demon Vanity.

His most recent television credits also include Bad Education, The Hour and Hustle.

Andy Day plays Billy Goose and returns to Sheffield Theatres having starred in Dick Whittington at the Lyceum Theatre in 2014.

A presenter and actor, Andy is best known for his BAFTA-nominated series for CBeebies, Andy’s Wild Adventures as well as Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures and his new series Andy’s Safari Adventures.

Andy has starred in four UK arena tours for CBeebies Live and has appeared for many years in CBeebies’ annual televised pantomime.

In 2009 he was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA award for Best Presenter.

Damian Williams has made Sheffield his second home with his hilarious performances in the Lyceum Tpantomime over the past nine years.

Away from panto, Damian has performed in a range of comedy roles, including playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, Luther Billis in South Pacific and Tommy Cooper in Being Tommy Cooper.

He is currently in the UK tour of Don’t Dress for Dinner.

Mother Goose runs from December 8 to January 7 and tickets starting from £15 are available now on 0114 2496000, online at http://bit.ly/2stsjxB or in person from the theatre box office