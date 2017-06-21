Plenty to enjoy at The Diamond this week

Dale Taylor will be performing a gig at The Diamond in Sutton on Thursday, June 22.

Then, on Friday, June 23, the Stoney Street-based venue welcomes Cliff And The Shadz for their Cliff Richard tribute.

Meat Loaf fans can enjoy a tribute act performance from Maet Loaf on Saturday, June 24,

Finally, Sunday, June 25, is the date for a Chris Holmes: Mean Man, a former member (lead guitarist) of Wasp, who will be sure to entertain.

For more details, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com