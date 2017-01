Rising folk and bluegrass stars The Carrivick Sisters are live in Nottingham this weekend.

Twins Laura and Charlotte perform their original songs and instrumentals, along with a few carefully chosen covers, on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, and clawhammer banjo.

They are at the Playhouse on Saturday, January 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk