Piano stars Benjamin and Heidi are live in Worksop

Talented pianists Benjamin and Heidi return to The Crossing in Worksop this month to present their concert Four Hands, One Piano.

The first half of the programme will feature pieces by Schubert and Mendelssohn, while the second will see them play Holst’s The Planets in full.

Tickets: 01909 475421 Benjamin Frith performs all over the world and with top orchestras.

His impressive biography recalls performances with the Halle, Warsaw Philharmonic, Royal Northern Philharmonia and at concert venues in UK, north America, India, Israel, Egypt and the far east.

In more recent years he has majored on chamber music and he has recently appeared at the Phillips Collection in Washington, USA.

Just as Benjamin did, Heidi Rolfe received tuition from the legendary Dame Fanny Waterman, founder of the Leeds International Piano Festival.

Her repertoire includes works by women composers and also contemporary music.

Her interest in combining music and drama led to BBC work whilst her love of chamber music has involved performances with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, a collaboration with the BBC for their Choir Girl of the Year contest and soprano Lesley Garrett.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (under-16s £4) from The Crossing Church, 01909 475421 by emailing info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk