International musician Ji Liu is back to perform live at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this month.

The acclaimed piano star returns to Nottingham for his third visit to play Rameau’s Gavotte in A minor with six variations, Chopin’s Eight Waltzes and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op.57 ‘Appassionata.’

He is at Nottingham on Sunday, January 29 at 11am.

Ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk