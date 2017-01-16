Phoenix Players turn to Theft to celebrate 200 shows

The Phoenix Players return to Rotherham Civic Theatre next week to present Eric Chappell’s Theft.

And the play marks the 200th production for the group.

On returning home from a night out, two couples discover a burglar and apprehend him.

However, they soon begin to wish they hadn’t as he commences to disrupt two seemingly unhappy marriages and reveal certain uncomfortable truths about their honesty.

The production runs from January 24-28 at 7.15pm each night.

Tickets are £9 on 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk