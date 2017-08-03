Phil Dean is giving Clowne the blues

Have your say

The Clowne Rock & Blues Club is in session again this weekend with a set from the Phil Dean Band.

This Harrogate band play high octane rock and blues fire by inspirational guitar playing with an exciting rhythm section.

Band leader Phil Dean has a distinctive guitar style has evolved from the influences of guitar legends like Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Albert Lee, Robben Ford and Larry Carlton.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, August 6.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk