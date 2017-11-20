Peter Kay to play huge Sheffield Arena run on new tour

Funnyman Peter Kay will be playing seven nights at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on his new tour in 2019.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

And his tour will stop off in Sheffield for shows on March 4 and 5, March 8 and 9 and March 13-15, 2019.

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people, including an astounding eight nights in Sheffield.

Peter said, of his return to stand-up: “I really miss it.

“I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting.”

Tickets for his Sheffield shows are £60.50, £49.50, £38.50 on 0114 2565656 or online at www.flydsarena.co.uk