Pet Shop Boys to play Super show in Nottingham

The Pet Shop Boys have added a date Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena to their latest UK tour.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe will now bring their Super tour to the Arena on June 22.

Following five sold-out shows in Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and

For more than 25 years the Pet Shop Boys have been regarded as innovators of the modern live music show, incorporating multimedia and theatrical elements nto their productions, working with the likes of Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid and Sam Taylor-Johnson in the process.

This latest tour will see the pair perform songs from their acclaimed new album Super, as well as classic hits and album tracks from their entire career.

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/pet-shop- boys, via